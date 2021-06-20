Flat Rock man accused of killing wife by stabbing her multiple times in the neck charged with murder

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Flat Rock resident Amos Glen Lowe, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of his wife Christina Ann Lowe, 30, who also lived in the city.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday June 15 officers were sent to their home in the 25760 block of Gibraltar Road in Flat Rock to conduct a wellness check.

The wellness check was ordered after the victim did not report to work that morning.

WCPO added that once police entered the home they found the victim’s body with wounds on the neck. Then on Wednesday, June 16 an alert was sent out by the Flat Rock Police Department requesting tips from the public.

On Thursday, June 17 the suspect was arrested in a Southgate hotel. The suspect allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her several times in the neck with a knife.

The couple was reportedly having issues in their marriage at the time. An arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 36th District Court.