Nightside Report July 3, 2021: President Biden visits Michigan, 3 people found dead after boat cabin fire, $2,000 reward offered for information in death of a Pontiac woman

Here are tonight’s top stories

President Joe Biden visited Kings Orchards, just north of Traverse City, on July 3, 2021.
President Joe Biden visited Kings Orchards, just north of Traverse City, on July 3, 2021. (WDIV)

President Joe Biden visits Traverse City to promote infrastructure plan

DETROIT – President Joe Biden shook hands, walked a cherry orchard and bought some cherry pie during Saturday’s visit to Michigan.

Biden said the country has officially turned the corner on coronavirus, even as vaccination rates slow across the state. Michigan’s single-dose vaccination rate is about 62%, well below the president’s goal of hitting 70% by Independence Day.

Click here to read more.

Get Caught Up: Who can enter Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes, how to sign up, prize list, full details

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening with billowing clouds

Even with clouds overhead, it remains warm this evening. A few raindrops are possible but not likely.

Saturday night will be warm and more muggy. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of 3 people and a dog believed to have been killed in boat cabin fire. Click here to read more.
  • A $2,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of a Pontiac woman. Click here to read more.
  • Police believe alcohol or drugs could have been a factor in a 2-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old boy. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan Connection: How a near-fatal shooting on Mackinac Island changed medical knowledge forever. Click here to read more.

Friday, July 2, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

