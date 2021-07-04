Nightside Report July 3, 2021: President Biden visits Michigan, 3 people found dead after boat cabin fire, $2,000 reward offered for information in death of a Pontiac woman

President Joe Biden visited Kings Orchards, just north of Traverse City, on July 3, 2021.

President Joe Biden visits Traverse City to promote infrastructure plan

DETROIT – President Joe Biden shook hands, walked a cherry orchard and bought some cherry pie during Saturday’s visit to Michigan.

Biden said the country has officially turned the corner on coronavirus, even as vaccination rates slow across the state. Michigan’s single-dose vaccination rate is about 62%, well below the president’s goal of hitting 70% by Independence Day.

