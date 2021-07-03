$2,000 reward offered for information in homicide of Pontiac woman

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in solving a June 26 homicide that took the life of 44-year-old Pontiac woman.

Carrie Jo Haley died Friday at McLaren Oakland Hospital from injuries she suffered on June 26. After an autopsy, the Oakland County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as homicide.

According to authorities, Haley was found lying on Voorheis Street just after 1 p.m. Police said she had suffered a head injury and began to walk away when deputies arrived.

Deputies said the left side of Haley’s head was swelling and bleeding at the time. She was able to provide her name and date of birth, but was unable to recall what happened to her.

Authorities said there was blood in the road, but no skid marks or debris that would indicate she was struck by a vehicle. The medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with her being assaulted.

“We are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for this slaying,” said sheriff Michael Bouchard. “She was found in lying in the road in the middle of the day. I encourage anyone who may have information -- even if you think it may not be important -- to call us so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Haley’s condition deteriorated while in the hospital, where she died Friday.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

