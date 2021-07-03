Nightside Report July 2, 2021: Drunk driving crackdown bill in honor of Abbas family advances in US Congress, Metro Detroit man makes documentary about truck traffic in his neighborhood

Drunk driving crackdown bill in honor of Abbas family advances in U.S. Congress
DETROIT – A plan to crack down on drunk driving is advancing in U.S. Congress.
The HALT Act was sparked by the tragic death of a Metro Detroit family of five.
Issam, Rima, Ali, Isabella, and Giselle Abbas were killed by wrong-way drunk driver while on the way home to Northville from a family vacation in 2019.
Ever since the collision, Rima’s sister has been working to make sure it doesn’t happen to another family.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 894,957; Death toll now at 19,754
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Dry, crisp Friday evening and night
Refreshing air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan Friday evening. It will be cool and lovely Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will have abundant sunshine and it gets warmer. Then, it will be hotter for the Fourth of July and early next week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Local 4 Defenders have been following the constant truck traffic in Detroit’s Pingree Park neighborhood, but it’s not the only Metro Detroit area with the same problem. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon inside a Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dearborn on Friday to demand compensation for flood damage to homes and businesses. Click here to read more.
- Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority confirmed Friday that multiple pumps were not in operation the night of the flooding and have agreed to launch an investigation to find out way. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Safety experts urge caution around personal fireworks this Fourth of July
Many people like to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.
With most public fireworks shows cancelled in 2020, more people chose to set off their own displays. This led to a higher number of deaths and injuries related to fireworks.
Michigan’s last Sears store to close in Westland
Michigan’s last Sears store is set to close soon.
The department store chain first came to Michigan in 1941. Eighty years later, the final Sears in the state sits at the Westland Mall, but not for long.
Research shows pets can catch COVID from their owners
New research indicates that pets may face a higher risk of catching COVID-19 from humans than previously thought.
There have been several reported cases of zoo animals being infected by their keepers. New research indicates that about one in five pets will catch COVID from their owners. Cats are particularly at risk.