Nightside Report July 2, 2021: Drunk driving crackdown bill in honor of Abbas family advances in US Congress, Metro Detroit man makes documentary about truck traffic in his neighborhood

Drunk driving crackdown bill in honor of Abbas family advances in U.S. Congress

DETROIT – A plan to crack down on drunk driving is advancing in U.S. Congress.

The HALT Act was sparked by the tragic death of a Metro Detroit family of five.

Issam, Rima, Ali, Isabella, and Giselle Abbas were killed by wrong-way drunk driver while on the way home to Northville from a family vacation in 2019.

Ever since the collision, Rima’s sister has been working to make sure it doesn’t happen to another family.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry, crisp Friday evening and night

Refreshing air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan Friday evening. It will be cool and lovely Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will have abundant sunshine and it gets warmer. Then, it will be hotter for the Fourth of July and early next week.

Safety experts urge caution around personal fireworks this Fourth of July

Many people like to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.

With most public fireworks shows cancelled in 2020, more people chose to set off their own displays. This led to a higher number of deaths and injuries related to fireworks.

Michigan’s last Sears store to close in Westland

Michigan’s last Sears store is set to close soon.

The department store chain first came to Michigan in 1941. Eighty years later, the final Sears in the state sits at the Westland Mall, but not for long.

Research shows pets can catch COVID from their owners

New research indicates that pets may face a higher risk of catching COVID-19 from humans than previously thought.

There have been several reported cases of zoo animals being infected by their keepers. New research indicates that about one in five pets will catch COVID from their owners. Cats are particularly at risk.

Thursday, July 1, 2021 --