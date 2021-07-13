Nightside Report July 12, 2021: Tanker truck catches fire on I-75, Teen recovering after 20-foot fall from rock climbing wall at Wyandotte fair

I-75 in Troy to remain closed through Tuesday morning rush hour after massive tanker truck fire
DETROIT – A tanker truck caught fire Monday on Interstate 75 in suburban Detroit, closing the busy highway in both directions in Oakland County.
Firefighters shot water and foam at the remains of the truck on I-75′s northbound lanes in Troy. The fire produced thick black smoke while flames flashed high in the sky.
The truck apparently struck a barrier and burst into flames, police said.
“It would be best if you avoided that area completely and find a north/south roadway a bit farther away,” state police said on Twitter. “I-75 could be closed for quite awhile as it may have buckled from the heat of the fire.”
