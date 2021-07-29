Nightside Report July 28, 2021: Good Samaritan who helped crash victim earlier this year helps motorcyclist, New affordable housing unit opens after thieves steal air conditioners

DETROIT – Good Samaritan who helped crash victim earlier this year helps motorcyclist in Eastpointe
Stedman Sims is once again being noticed for springing into action at the sight of someone involved in a crash.
“I was outside talking to a customer when I heard screeching,” Sims said. “I looked down. It was a motorcyclist. I guess he was avoiding a car because she stopped unexpectedly in front of him.”
The motorcyclist had just been involved in a single-vehicle accident right across the street from were Sims works.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Severe threat looks more intense; flooding possible
The severe threat overnight into Thursday morning looks more intense, and flooding might be a serious problem during the commute, as well.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Construction on Coolidge Place began in 2019, and all of the 64 units are now occupied. However, thieves targeted the complex. Click here to read more.
- Police have released the identities of the mother and 14-year-old daughter who were killed inside a Van Buren Township apartment, and the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested. Click here to read more.
- Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick has formally submitted her resignation following major flooding issues across the area. Click here to read more.
- The westbound I-96 express lanes have reopened after a search for evidence related to a Tuesday night shooting. Click here to read more.