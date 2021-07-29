Nightside Report July 28, 2021: Good Samaritan who helped crash victim earlier this year helps motorcyclist, New affordable housing unit opens after thieves steal air conditioners

DETROIT – Good Samaritan who helped crash victim earlier this year helps motorcyclist in Eastpointe

Stedman Sims is once again being noticed for springing into action at the sight of someone involved in a crash.

“I was outside talking to a customer when I heard screeching,” Sims said. “I looked down. It was a motorcyclist. I guess he was avoiding a car because she stopped unexpectedly in front of him.”

The motorcyclist had just been involved in a single-vehicle accident right across the street from were Sims works.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Severe threat looks more intense; flooding possible

The severe threat overnight into Thursday morning looks more intense, and flooding might be a serious problem during the commute, as well.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Read More

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 --