Detroit police: Man wanted in connection with kidnapping woman, shooting another surrenders to authorities

DETROIT – A man wanted in connection with kidnapping one woman and shooting another has surrendered to authorities, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Marcus Montgomery, is accused of kidnapping 20-year-old Eboni Smith on Tuesday, July 27, and shooting another young woman on the city’s west side.

Police said Smith was safely recovered as of 10:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Detroit police said that about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Smith was sitting in a vehicle with a friend when Montgomery approached them and forced Smith to enter his vehicle a gunpoint in the area of West Warren Avenue and Penrod Street. Police said Smith and Montgomery know each other.

Smith’s friend initially followed Montgomery’s car, but the man fired a shot into her vehicle, striking her, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.