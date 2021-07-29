Partly Cloudy icon
76º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police: Man wanted in connection with kidnapping woman, shooting another surrenders to authorities

Marcus Montgomery is accused of abducting 1 woman at gunpoint, shooting another

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Kidnapping, Kidnapping, Marcus Montgomery, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Wayne County, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Penrod Street, West Warren Avenue
Marcus Montgomery
Marcus Montgomery (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man wanted in connection with kidnapping one woman and shooting another has surrendered to authorities, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Marcus Montgomery, is accused of kidnapping 20-year-old Eboni Smith on Tuesday, July 27, and shooting another young woman on the city’s west side.

Police said Smith was safely recovered as of 10:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Detroit police said that about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Smith was sitting in a vehicle with a friend when Montgomery approached them and forced Smith to enter his vehicle a gunpoint in the area of West Warren Avenue and Penrod Street. Police said Smith and Montgomery know each other.

Smith’s friend initially followed Montgomery’s car, but the man fired a shot into her vehicle, striking her, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email