Police shut down WB I-96 express lanes for evidence search related to shooting

DETROIT – Police have shut down the westbound I-96 express lanes to search for evidence related to a Tuesday night shooting.

The closure is at the Davison Freeway. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

A man told authorities that he was shot around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday (July 27) while driving west in the express lanes near Outer Drive in Detroit.

Redford Township police found the man at Schoolcraft and Telegraph roads, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man said he was involved in a road rage incident with a person who shot him while heading west on the highway, state police said.