Nightside Report July 27, 2021: Video shows onlookers beating 20-year-old driver in Detroit drifting crash; Police say mother, 14-year-old daughter stabbed to death in Van Buren Township apartment

Video shows onlookers viciously beat 20-year-old driver in Detroit drifting crash

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man was viciously beaten after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a Dodge Challenger.

When the 20-year-old driver slammed into the other car onlookers dragged him out of his vehicle and started beating him.

He was severely injured in the attack. Video shows the driver drift too far and slam into a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

The incident happened 2:30 a.m. Monday (July 26) morning as drifters and street racers gathered at East Grand Boulevard and Trombly Street.

CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in schools, some indoor settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

Monday, July 26, 2021