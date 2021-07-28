Mostly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report July 27, 2021: Video shows onlookers beating 20-year-old driver in Detroit drifting crash; Police say mother, 14-year-old daughter stabbed to death in Van Buren Township apartment

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Video shows onlookers viciously beat 20-year-old driver in Detroit drifting crash

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man was viciously beaten after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a Dodge Challenger.

When the 20-year-old driver slammed into the other car onlookers dragged him out of his vehicle and started beating him.

He was severely injured in the attack. Video shows the driver drift too far and slam into a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

The incident happened 2:30 a.m. Monday (July 26) morning as drifters and street racers gathered at East Grand Boulevard and Trombly Street.

Metro Detroit weather: Another chance of strong storms later this week

Our biggest push of wet weather this week is yet to come, but it’s not a slam dunk.

4 Fast Facts

  • A mother and her teenage daughter were found stabbed to death in their Van Buren Township home Sunday (July 25) evening, according to police. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey anticipates being indicted by federal prosecutors over a $1,000 payment three years ago. Click here to read more.
  • Dearborn confirmed that there will be sample ballots offered in Arabic. Click here to read more.
  • Residents in Manchester, Mich. are concerned for their safety because of how drivers have been driving along M-52. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in schools, some indoor settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

Monday, July 26, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

