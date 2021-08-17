Nightside Report Aug. 16, 2021: Detroit officer explains decision to flee active shooting, Michigan AG pressures power companies to credit customers after outages

‘We saved someone’s life’: Detroit officer explains decision to flee active shooting

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer who was suspended after being shown on video appearing to flee the scene of a shooting says it was the only option.

The video shows a man pull out a gun and start firing right before Detroit police officers appear to flee. The incident happened on June 30.

Detroit police officer Lasonja Parker said when she looked up she saw someone hanging out of a car firing a long gun. She said what went through her mind in that moment was “we have to take cover.”

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers the second half of Monday

We have lingering showers that are scattered about Southeast Michigan, mainly on the eastern side near Detroit, the big lakes and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers. Rain is falling gently and moderately in spots and will continue to do so through Monday evening.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan AG pressures power companies to credit customers after outages

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is officially going on the record saying what she believes the state’s power companies should do during this rough time.

For some families this is the longest they have had to go without power. They’re happy Nessel is getting involved to place some newly added pressure on these major power companies.

Click here to read more.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes $75M initiative to fight crime, hire more officers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $75 million initiative to fight violent crime in Michigan.

Ad

She called it a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 --