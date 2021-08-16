Body of woman found in same Detroit apartment building where man was stabbed

DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at the Mavor Apartment building on Hubbard Street.

One woman who lives in that apartment is no stranger to the controversy and tragedy.

Last time, it was a man stabbed near her front door and now this.

“You still can see this man’s blood all in the hallways and then to see a rotting corpse to be literally up under you, this is just horrible,” said the woman hoping to remain anonymous.

The stench is the worst thing about the entire experience.

“You can still smell that foul odor that nothing has been done to get rid of the odor and it’s terrible,” the woman said.

As of now authorities are still uncertain about how long the body was decomposing before it was found.

The anonymous woman says she had been smelling the body since earlier in the week.

“For days I felt I thought maybe it was a dead animal. Turns out, it wasn’t a possum or raccoon … it was a lady that passed away,” she said.

Since the last story by Local 4 News aired, many people have questioned why the woman has not moved.

That would not be easy.

“I am in the process of moving. It’s just the question of finding a place. That’s what’s been difficult. I don’t have transportation. It makes it a bit difficult,” she said.

At this point, there’s no telling how the woman died. Police aren’t suspecting foul play.

The man stabbed in the apartment’s previous incident has now made a full recovery.