News

Nightside Report Aug. 21, 2021: Michiganders welcome the return of Woodward Dream Cruise, Redford teacher wins $35K for students, DTE Energy promises improvements

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Woodward Dream Cruise returns
‘Thank God it’s back’ -- Metro Detroit welcomes the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT – After a year off, the Woodward Dream Cruise returned in full force.

“Thank God it came back. We needed something,” said Sam Brasile. “Everybody’s tired of staying home.”

Get Caught Up: 16 takeaways from this week’s Michigan COVID update -- delta spread, mask mandates, third vaccine dose

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and humid Saturday

It looks balmy and wonderful for this evening’s peak of the Dream Cruise, as temperatures gradually fall into the mid 70s by late evening.

For those simply trying to sleep tonight, it’ll be tough sledding if you don’t have air conditioning.

4 Fast Facts

  • A local school district has an extra $35,000 to spend on students after a teacher walked away with the grand prize. Click here to read more.
  • Wayne County and the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance hosted an expungement clinic in Ecorse. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan State Police troopers shut down the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway at Telegraph Road briefly Saturday for an investigation into a shooting. Click here to read more.
  • DTE Energy President and CEO, Jerry Norcia, discussed the recent storms that left an overwhelming number of the company’s customers without power this month. Click here to read more.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

