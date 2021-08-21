Nightside Report Aug. 20, 2021: Computer chip shortage continues to plague auto industry, Study suggests young children most likely to spread COVID at home to family members

Computer chip shortage continues to plague the Big Three, auto industry

DETROIT – The semiconductor shortage that has hampered the auto industry, created vehicle shortages and higher prices isn’t likely to end any time soon.

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, has cut its global production 40%.

According to Mark Fulthorpe, with IHS Markit Production Forecasting, the manufacturing of the semiconductors had stalled, but now the testing and shipping of the chips is the current issue,.

“We’re seeing a spill over in Malaysia production at the moment, where we’re seeing COVID cases returning that is disrupting another part of the supply chain,” Fulthorpe said.

Metro Detroit weather: Steamy, muggy weekend

The Dog Days of August continue, with heat and humidity sticking around into the first half of next week before relief finally arrives.

Study suggests young children most likely to spread COVID at home to family members

A major concern about children at school is the risk of them bringing COVID back home to their parents, siblings and other relatives.

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed more about how children can spread the virus in a household and who poses the greatest risk.

Security training offered to flight attendants as airlines see rise in unruly passengers

Many flight crews across the country and in Detroit are being offered self defense classes to protect themselves and others on board flights from violent passengers.

Passengers have been lashing out over mask mandates and other new rules being enforced to protect people during the COVID pandemic.

U-M survey finds most Detroit parents likely to take precautions against COVID, sans vaccine

New research from the University of Michigan shows there’s an uphill battle when it comes to getting children in Detroit vaccinated.

The survey measured the degree of vaccine hesitancy in households with children. It found that only about a third of Detroit adults living with children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received or are likely to receive a COVID vaccine.

