Nightside Report Aug. 24, 2021: Oakland County to require masks in schools, Detroit family demands answers in mother’s disappearance, Fisher Building for sale, storms expected overnight

Oakland County issues emergency health order requiring masks in schools

DETROIT – The emergency health order requires masks in daycares and elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools regardless of vaccination status to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order comes on the heels of Oakland County returning to an indoor mask requirement for all employees last week regardless of vaccination status.

‘We’re still in a pandemic’: Expert shares advice for helping children transition back to in-person learning

Experts have said the first step to creating a smooth transition for children to go back to school this year is to plan ahead and make sure you work together as a family.

Many students feel anxious when they return to school in the fall, but with the added concerns about the COVID pandemic, many parents and students could feel more anxious than usual.

Meet 2 transplant recipients from Michigan who are sharing their story during National Minority Donor Awareness Month

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month, which has the goal of bringing awareness to donation and transplantation in multicultural communities.

It’s an initiative between the National Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Multicultural Action Group (NMAG) aimed at improving the quality of life of diverse communities. They hope to create a positive culture for organ, eye and tissue donation.

University of Michigan students arrive to The One housing center to discover townhomes not ready

Dozens of University of Michigan students were told they can’t move in yet when they arrived at The One student housing center on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

An international student told Local 4 he was able to extend his stay at a nearby Airbnb until The One could get him into a hotel, but a room isn’t available until the end of the month.

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 --

