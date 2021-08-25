Nightside Report Aug. 24, 2021: Oakland County to require masks in schools, Detroit family demands answers in mother’s disappearance, Fisher Building for sale, storms expected overnight

Oakland County issues emergency health order requiring masks in schools
DETROIT – The emergency health order requires masks in daycares and elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools regardless of vaccination status to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This order comes on the heels of Oakland County returning to an indoor mask requirement for all employees last week regardless of vaccination status.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 933,394; Death toll now at 20,123
