Nightside Report Aug. 23, 2021: New Detroit police officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation, Families living at Renaissance Estates of Ecorse say they’ve seen an increase in violent crime

New Detroit police officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation

DETROIT – A new Detroit police officer was arrested after a fight in Greektown just hours after graduation.

The officer was one of several new recruits that took the oath to protect. The graduation ceremony took place Friday (Aug. 20) morning in Downtown Detroit.

The video, taken early Saturday morning, shows the officer in a brawl in Greektown. The officer was arrested and taken to jail.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Comirnaty’ receives full approval from FDA

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty.

The vaccine is fully approved for individuals 16 years of age and older, but is available to individuals 12 through 15 years old under emergency use authorization.

Oakland University requiring all students, faculty, staff to be vaccinated for in-person learning

Oakland University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend in-person courses and activities.

The university’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Detroit mayor reveals James White as choice for police chief

Mayor Mike Duggan announced his selection for the permanent chief of the Detroit Police Department on Monday afternoon.

He choice James White, who has served as interim Detroit police chief since James Craig retired on June 1. White will have to receive full approval from the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.

