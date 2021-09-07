Nightside Report Sept. 6, 2021: Flat Rock schools to start classes amid gas leak, Expiration of $300 weekly unemployment boost impacts nearly half a million Michiganders

Flat Rock schools set to start classes this week amid gas leak

DETROIT – Students attending school in Flat Rock will begin the academic year in person as planned on Tuesday, despite a gas leak that has caused some evacuations in the area.

Ford Motor Company on Wednesday discovered a gas leak at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The company shut down the pipe and thought the spill was contained to its property, but that wasn’t the case. Officials have identified two zones that are potentially exposed to dangerous benzene fumes from the leak.

In zone one -- which is bordered by I-75, Gibraltar Road, Cahill Road and Woodruff Road -- a voluntary recommended evacuation has been issued for residents and businesses. Officials said Sunday that about 10 homes and one business have been evacuated so far.

Ad

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Expiration of $300 weekly unemployment boost impacts nearly half a million Michigan residents

The expiration of the $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost impacts nearly 9 million people across the country.

It’s a big change for many who are collecting state and federal unemployment benefits. The expiration impacts 450,000 Michigan residents.

Click here to read more.

Some Metro Detroit school districts suspending bus routes due to shortage of drivers

The shortage of bus drivers is a problem facing school districts across the country.

Over the weekend more Michigan districts announcing they would be suspending some bus routes for kids until they can find drivers.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Read More

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 --