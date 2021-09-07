Nightside Report Sept. 6, 2021: Flat Rock schools to start classes amid gas leak, Expiration of $300 weekly unemployment boost impacts nearly half a million Michiganders

Flat Rock schools set to start classes this week amid gas leak
DETROIT – Students attending school in Flat Rock will begin the academic year in person as planned on Tuesday, despite a gas leak that has caused some evacuations in the area.
Ford Motor Company on Wednesday discovered a gas leak at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The company shut down the pipe and thought the spill was contained to its property, but that wasn’t the case. Officials have identified two zones that are potentially exposed to dangerous benzene fumes from the leak.
In zone one -- which is bordered by I-75, Gibraltar Road, Cahill Road and Woodruff Road -- a voluntary recommended evacuation has been issued for residents and businesses. Officials said Sunday that about 10 homes and one business have been evacuated so far.
The latest: Michigan reports 4,448 new COVID cases, 51 deaths -- average of 2,224 cases per day
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- The owner of Mudgie’s Deli and Bar died unexpectedly at the age of 46 on Sunday (Sept. 5). Click here to read more.
- On Monday, teams went door-to-door in areas where experts recommended Flat Rock residents evacuate due to a gas leak. Click here to read more.
- Police said a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 96 in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- Wreckage from a plane crash that happened decades ago is now on display at a Detroit museum with a very rich history. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Expiration of $300 weekly unemployment boost impacts nearly half a million Michigan residents
The expiration of the $300 weekly unemployment benefit boost impacts nearly 9 million people across the country.
It’s a big change for many who are collecting state and federal unemployment benefits. The expiration impacts 450,000 Michigan residents.
Some Metro Detroit school districts suspending bus routes due to shortage of drivers
The shortage of bus drivers is a problem facing school districts across the country.
Over the weekend more Michigan districts announcing they would be suspending some bus routes for kids until they can find drivers.