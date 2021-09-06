25-year-old Novi man found dead inside car on I-96 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police said a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 96 in Detroit.
At about 3:05 p.m., Sept. 6, Detroit police located a vehicle eastbound I-96 Local near Greenfield Road with bullet holes, according to Michigan State Police.
The victim, who was from Novi, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities believe it was a target incident.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, eastbound I-96 Local at Southfield Freeway is closed, as well as the northbound and southbound ramps of Southfield Freeway to EB I-96.
No other details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 6, 2021
9/6 3:05 PM
LOCATION:
E/B I-96 FWY LOCAL LANES AND GREENFIELD.
The Detroit Regional Communication Center was contacted by the Detroit Police Department that they located a vehicle while on patrol that had bullet holes in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FoK4RkMHEl