25-year-old Novi man found dead inside car on I-96 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police said a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 96 in Detroit.

At about 3:05 p.m., Sept. 6, Detroit police located a vehicle eastbound I-96 Local near Greenfield Road with bullet holes, according to Michigan State Police.

The victim, who was from Novi, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities believe it was a target incident.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, eastbound I-96 Local at Southfield Freeway is closed, as well as the northbound and southbound ramps of Southfield Freeway to EB I-96.

No other details have been released at this time.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000.

More: Detroit crime news