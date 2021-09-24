Nightside Report Sept. 23, 2021: Survivors of abuse address U-M Board of Regents, some Flat Rock residents can return home, Rivian invests millions in Plymouth facility, weekend expected to be drier

The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse addressed the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday.

‘This man was a monster’ -- Survivors of late U-M doctor’s abuse address Board of Regents for first time

DETROIT – The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse addressed the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday.

Many said they were silenced during the board’s digital meetings. Thursday was the first face-to-face meeting.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain will finally end

Friday will finally bring us a reprieve. Skies become mostly sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (19 to 21 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian invests $4.6M in Plymouth facility, adding 100 jobs

Rivian, a major manufacturer of electric vehicles, will invest $4.6 million into its Plymouth, Michigan facility, creating 100 new high-wage jobs.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the news on Thursday.

