Cloudy icon
53º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Sept. 23, 2021: Survivors of abuse address U-M Board of Regents, some Flat Rock residents can return home, Rivian invests millions in Plymouth facility, weekend expected to be drier

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse addressed the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday.
The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse addressed the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday. (WDIV)

‘This man was a monster’ -- Survivors of late U-M doctor’s abuse address Board of Regents for first time

DETROIT – The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse addressed the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday.

Many said they were silenced during the board’s digital meetings. Thursday was the first face-to-face meeting.

Click here to read more.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain will finally end

Friday will finally bring us a reprieve. Skies become mostly sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (19 to 21 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Facts Facts

  • Most residents who needed to evacuate due to a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant may return home, health officials announced Thursday afternoon. Click here to read more.
  • The 2021 Detroit mayoral election will take place Nov. 2, 2021 and one challenger is accusing incumbent mayor Mike Duggan of some dirty tactics. Click here to read more.
  • When a little girl set up a lemonade stand this summer to raise money for the White Lake Township Fire Department, she had no clue what she was going to get in return. Click here to read more.
  • DTE Energy is still working to restore power in Port Huron. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian invests $4.6M in Plymouth facility, adding 100 jobs

Rivian, a major manufacturer of electric vehicles, will invest $4.6 million into its Plymouth, Michigan facility, creating 100 new high-wage jobs.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the news on Thursday.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email