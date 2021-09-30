Nightside Report: Sept. 29, 2021: Crews work to find source of water leak that’s flooded Detroit street for months, 2 Metro Detroiters charged in connection with COVID vaccination card fraud schemes

Detroit crews work to find source of water leak that’s flooded Martindale Street for months

DETROIT – Residents living on a Detroit street have been dealing with flooding for months and the water department hasn’t been able to find a solution.

City crews were out on Martindale Street trying to find the source of the water leak. The pipe that is leaking was installed in the early 1900′s and officials can’t find the prints. On Thursday night officials had special equipment to help find it.

The problem started with a water main break. The system of pipes below are so old that sounding equipment is needed to locate the pipes and fix the break. That means that for months, Beverly Taylor and her 88-year-old mother Annie Ellis Live are dealing with the flooding on one side of the street.

Grand Prix organizers look to move to Downtown Detroit for 2023 race

Organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix are looking to move the race to Downtown Detroit in 2023.

The race has been held on Belle Isle for 30 years. The potential move is about giving greater access to the public and boosting businesses in Downtown Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer deems some COVID-19 budget sections unconstitutional

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday deemed some Republican-backed budget provisions to be unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allowed language limiting possible government vaccination requirements.

The Democrat’s moves, which did not surprise GOP lawmakers involved in negotiations, came in conjunction with her signing off on $55 billion in spending two days before the start of the new fiscal year.

Frustrations continue for unemployment recipients in Michigan despite promises to fix system

The battle over unemployment benefits continues for thousands of Michigan residents who said they’re still owed money from the system.

Republicans in Michigan said they have a plan to improve the system, but will it be enough? Frustrated Michigan residents reached out to Local 4′s Hank Winchester.

