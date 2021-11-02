Nightside Report Nov. 1, 2021: Whitmer calls for refund checks for residents with auto insurance, what you need to know before voting

Whitmer: MCCA should deliver $5B in refund checks to Michigan residents with auto insurance

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) to deliver refund checks to Michigan drivers after reporting a $5 billion surplus earlier this year.

The MCCA is a private nonprofit association established by the Michigan Legislature in 1978. Its purpose, until auto insurance reform was enacted in 2020, is to reimburse no-fault insurance companies for Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical claims paid in excess of a set amount under policies of insurance providing unlimited lifetime coverage.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Starting a new month with a temperature dip, chance of snow

We have a brand new day and a brand new month. Simultaneously, we have turned the page on a brand new season.

On Monday we’re going from milder-than-average to colder-than-average. It will be chilly Monday afternoon and cold at night and by early morning weather. Count on this early-winter-like pattern the rest of the work week. And, yes, a few snowflakes are thrown into the mix (emphasis on “few”).

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Click here to read more . The go-ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could come this week after clearing the first two hurdles.

Click here to read more. A massive water main break in Farmington Hills damaged multiple homes and several Metro Detroit communities are now under boil water advisories.

Click here to read more . A boil water advisory has been issued for all Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township residents after a water main break caused low water pressure for many in the city on Sunday.

This month, members of local Boy Scouts Troop 27 and Cub Scout Pack 27 will be running a local drive for Scouting for Food -- the country’s second largest food drive. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Michigan General Election 2021 voter guide: What to know before voting on Nov. 2

The 2021 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Here’s what you need to know before voting.

Hundreds of Michigan communities are holding elections on Nov. 2, and while it’s not a major election year, there are still important races to be decided, especially at the local level.

Click here to read more.

Read More