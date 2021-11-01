Multiple homes damaged from massive water main break in Farmington Hills

A massive water main break in Farmington Hills damaged multiple homes and several Metro Detroit communities are now under boil water advisories.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A massive water main break in Farmington Hills damaged multiple homes and several Metro Detroit communities are now under boil water advisories.

Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township residents are under the boil water advisory after The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a water main break on Sunday (Oct. 31) at 14 Mile and Drake Roads in Farmington Hills.

The break caused low water pressure in several surrounding communities. West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Wixom also experienced low water pressure, but a boil water advisory has not been issued for those communities.

Crews were on scene working to fix the destructive 48′' water main break on Monday morning.

Residents near Bycroft Street said the break caused a 5′ deep stream. Water also rushed down a lawn on Forestview Drive, just a block down from the break.

Geri Lewis lives in the area and was one of the multiple people told to evacuate from the area in West Bloomfield. He said he decided to stay in his house.

Two homes down from him, a house is completely boarded up and the garage door buckled. Water rushed through the home and its owner was evacuated.

GLWA said it’s going to take much of the rest of the week to complete the repair. In the meantime, residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

“The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has prioritized fixing the water main break near 14 Mile and Drake Road. We are proud of the quick response by the GLWA team to isolate the pipes necessary to start working on the required repairs. GLWA continues to work closely ​and stay in communication with communities in the impacted areas as the repair work is conducted. At no time has the water pressure in the regional system dropped to the point that would require a boil water advisory be issued by GLWA. Of the eight communities impacted by the water main break, the only communities that have issued a precautionary boil water advisory based on activity in their local systems are Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi. As repair work is performed over the next three to five days, impacted communities will continue to have water flow, however, it may be at a lower level than normal. It is important to note that the water main break is not in the same segment of pipe where a break occurred and was replaced in 2017. Once the team has completed the repair, GLWA will conduct a full analysis to determine the cause and any further assessments needed.” Cheryl Porter, Chief Operating Officer-Water & Field Services, GLWA