Multiple homes damaged from massive water main break in Farmington Hills

Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township residents are under the boil water advisory after The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a water main break on Sunday (Oct. 31) at 14 Mile and Drake Roads in Farmington Hills.
The break caused low water pressure in several surrounding communities. West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Wixom also experienced low water pressure, but a boil water advisory has not been issued for those communities.
Ad
Crews were on scene working to fix the destructive 48′' water main break on Monday morning.
Residents near Bycroft Street said the break caused a 5′ deep stream. Water also rushed down a lawn on Forestview Drive, just a block down from the break.
Geri Lewis lives in the area and was one of the multiple people told to evacuate from the area in West Bloomfield. He said he decided to stay in his house.
Two homes down from him, a house is completely boarded up and the garage door buckled. Water rushed through the home and its owner was evacuated.
GLWA said it’s going to take much of the rest of the week to complete the repair. In the meantime, residents in the area may experience low water pressure.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.