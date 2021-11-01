Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Multiple homes damaged from massive water main break in Farmington Hills

Several communities under boil water advisories

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A massive water main break in Farmington Hills damaged multiple homes and several Metro Detroit communities are now under boil water advisories.

Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township residents are under the boil water advisory after The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a water main break on Sunday (Oct. 31) at 14 Mile and Drake Roads in Farmington Hills.

The break caused low water pressure in several surrounding communities. West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Wixom also experienced low water pressure, but a boil water advisory has not been issued for those communities.

Crews were on scene working to fix the destructive 48′' water main break on Monday morning.

Residents near Bycroft Street said the break caused a 5′ deep stream. Water also rushed down a lawn on Forestview Drive, just a block down from the break.

Geri Lewis lives in the area and was one of the multiple people told to evacuate from the area in West Bloomfield. He said he decided to stay in his house.

Two homes down from him, a house is completely boarded up and the garage door buckled. Water rushed through the home and its owner was evacuated.

GLWA said it’s going to take much of the rest of the week to complete the repair. In the meantime, residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

