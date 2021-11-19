Stellantis: Most salaried employees in US must show COVID vaccination proof by Dec. 4

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Most salaried Stellantis employees in the United States will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 4.

Officials said Friday that all non-represented salaried Stellantis employees in the U.S. must show proof of their vaccination for COVID by Dec. 4, and must receive their second dose of the vaccine no later than Jan. 5, 2022. The company says the move is being made to ensure a safe working environment ahead of a phased plan to return to in-person work next year.

“Stellantis has been focused on protecting the health and safety of its employees since the start of the pandemic. In order to ensure the safest working environment possible as the Company prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices in 2022, Stellantis is now requiring all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to report and submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 4, 2021, and receive their final dose by January 5, 2022. This action also will ensure alignment with the federal ETS if it is implemented. Nearly 80 percent of the U.S. salaried workforce has already self-reported that they are fully vaccinated.” Stellantis

The Biden administration has issued a COVID vaccine mandate for large U.S. businesses, federal employees and government contractors.

Earlier this month, Ford Motor Company announced that it would require most employees to be vaccinated for the virus by December.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced over the summer it would not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine after General Motors said it would require all U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status. UAW President Ray Curry said the position of the UAW is that they encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are not mandating it.

