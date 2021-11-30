Nightside Report Nov. 29, 2021: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high, how the omicron variant impacts the COVID pandemic

DETROIT – The number of patients in Michigan hospitals for COVID-19 has surpassed the spring wave and has reached a new record high, according to new data.

MDHHS updated its hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break for the holiday, showing 4,386 in hospitals statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was set during the spring wave earlier this year.

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said her Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized on Monday.

Dingell’s office released a statement saying her staff members were not physically at the office Monday because of a previous fire in the building. Nobody was harmed during the break-in, the statement says.

Dearborn police were called to the scene on West Outer Drive, and United States Capitol Police are helping with the investigation, according to Dingell’s office.

People living in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park in Macomb County have had to deal with recurring instances of brown, discolored water coming out of their faucets.

Derek Carver and Nicole Jimenez live in the mobile home park.

“Most of the time our water is yellow if not, like, almost brown and we can’t drink it,” Derek Carver said.

The couple said they buy most of their water in gallon jugs.

There is global concern about what impact the omicron variant could have on the COVID pandemic. Experts agree that it’s only a matter of time until omicron is detected in the United States.

Local 4 spoke with University of Michigan Dr. Arnold Monto, the chair of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee.

Michigan environmental officials responded to the boat slip belonging to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after its northern wall collapsed on Friday.

It was adjacent to the Revere Dock, that collapsed into the river in 2018. Now multiple agencies are testing water.

“There was an aggregate stored, staged in certain areas and it partially collapsed into a doc slip owned by U.S. Corps Army of Engineers,” EGLE spokesperson Jill Greenberg said. “It’s looking like the aggregate weight pushed the soil that is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partially collapsed the seawall there.”

