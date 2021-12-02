Nightside Report Dec. 1, 2021: Everything we’ve learned about the Oxford High School shooting from police briefings

DETROIT – Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore fired several shots from a handgun at Oxford High School.

Oakland County officials provided an update on the conditions of the seven people who were injured in the Oxford High School shooting.

Four students were killed in the shooting. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died Tuesday. Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said a 15-year-old sophomore student is the suspected shooter, that student has been charged as an adult.. The shooting happened at 12:51 p.m. in an area of the school where many history classes take place.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, announced the finding at the White House.

Oakland County deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) on reports of gunfire. Within five minutes, deputies had taken the suspected shooter into custody, they said.

