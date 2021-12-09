Nightside Report Dec. 8, 2021: Investigators uncover numerous drawings, writings created by suspected Oxford High School shooter; Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

DETROIT – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing four counts of first-degree murder. He has been charged as an adult. His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. All three are in custody.

Sheriff’s investigators have uncovered numerous drawings and writings that they believe were created by Ethan Crumbley. Investigators are going over every word. They are working to determine when they were written and what kind of clues they give that a shooting was imminent. They also want to know who else may have seen these drawings before the shooting.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people’s levels of antibodies capable of fighting off omicron. For people who haven’t yet had a booster, the companies said two doses still should prevent severe disease or death.

Security devices that were installed at Oxford High School just a few years ago may have prevented the shooter from taking even more lives.

Police recovered 41 packages from an apparent thief in Detroit just two weeks before Christmas.

Police said the an crash near Greenfield Road and Margareta Avenue helped them discover the stolen packages. The person who was arrested has not yet been charged so their identity is not public.

Police are working to return the recovered packages to their rightful owners.

Leadership from the Henry Ford Health System and Beaumont Health have warned the COVID surge is having serious effects on hospital operation and the ability of everyone to get care. On Wednesday, Michigan Medicine added its voice to the growing chorus of concern.

There are staff shortages that didn’t exist before COVID, an absence of any meaningful state-mandated public health requirements -- like the ones we saw at the start of the pandemic -- and an overall attempt by hospital systems to maintain care for non-COVID illnesses. All of that means the current surge is putting a major strain on the healthcare system.

