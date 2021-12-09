Detroit police brought suspected serial package thief into custody just in time for Christmas

Detroit police brought a suspected package thief, or porch pirate, into custody. The suspect has not been charged yet.

DETROIT – Police recovered 41 packages from an apparent thief in Detroit just two weeks before Christmas.

Police said the an crash near Greenfield Road and Margareta Avenue helped them discover the stolen packages. The person who was arrested has not yet been charged so their identity is not public.

Police are working to return the recovered packages to their rightful owners.

“The vehicle had a lot of packages in the rear of the vehicle. I noticed that main came from Farmington Hills and Farmington,” Officer Malcolm Johnson said.

Two officers decided to take a closer look.

“When I looked at the packages I noticed it was different names on each package, containing different addresses. So various apartments as well. That’s why I took it a step further by contacting neighboring departments,” Officer Corey Davis said.

The process to get the packages delivered to their rightful owners is ongoing.

“This is an individual that affected the lives of all these residents that we’re expecting these packages. It could’ve went to their children. It could’ve went to anybody in here -- they got it returned on this holiday seasons,” Cpt. Michael Chambers said.

If you live in Farmington or Farmington Hills and you’re missing a package you can call the following numbers:

Farmington residents: Detective, Jacob Cote at 248-474-4700.

Farmington Hills residents: Detective, Robert Gerak at 248-871-2784.

