Nightside Report Jan. 3, 2022: Has the omicron variant changed the COVID pandemic?; Car crashes into coney island with customers inside

'It felt like the building was collapsing' Customer describes coney island crash

DETROIT – Omicron has changed so many things about the pandemic that it’s almost like dealing with a different virus. It was first identified in South Africa.

Previous variants have taken several weeks to reach a peak, creating more of a hump on a graph of new cases. Omicron, because it spreads so quickly. is causing the steepest spike in cases of all the variants.

If you look at a graph of new cases in South Africa, the omicron variant peak has already occurred about three weeks from the point it took off. Cases there are already decreasing.

Learn more here.

A jury found fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham — one that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as Holmes promised.

Ad

Read the report here.

Some businesses around Metro Detroit could not open their doors to consumers on New Year’s Eve due to a staff shortage.

Today, Jan. 3, some McDonald’s locations have added a help wanted note alongside serving their food to entice the frequent customers to join the understaffed franchise.

Learn more here.

A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Detroit on Saturday.

Marnasia Bracey, 20, said the last thing she expected to happen when she was standing in line at the Zorba Coney Island was an out of control SUV to crash through the front of the building. But that’s exactly what happened.

Ad

Read more here.

In an official bulletin from the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, all firefighters and medics were informed that the City of Detroit intended to pay Detroit police officers a bonus.

The bonus would be $2,000 “for their hard work and accomplishments.” The union asked the city if firefighters would also be getting appreciation bonuses.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines