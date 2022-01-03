25º

LIVE

Local News

Mother, 3 children taken to hospital after fire in Detroit, officials say

4 people in serious condition due to smoke inhalation

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit's West Side, Detroit Fire, Fire, Smoke Inhalation, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit Firefighters, Detroit Fire Department, DFD, Kentucky Street
The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A mother and three children were taken to a hospital in serious condition after a fire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The fire happened Monday afternoon (Jan. 3) in the 17000 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

A mother who is about 30 years old and three children -- a 4- to 5-month-old girl, a 2- to 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy -- were all taken to nearby hospitals due to smoke inhalation, officials said. They are all listed in serious condition.

Detroit firefighters and police officers were called to the scene. No additional information was revealed.

The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit. (WDIV)
The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit. (WDIV)
The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email