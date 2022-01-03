Mother, 3 children taken to hospital after fire in Detroit, officials say

The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit.

DETROIT – A mother and three children were taken to a hospital in serious condition after a fire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The fire happened Monday afternoon (Jan. 3) in the 17000 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

A mother who is about 30 years old and three children -- a 4- to 5-month-old girl, a 2- to 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy -- were all taken to nearby hospitals due to smoke inhalation, officials said. They are all listed in serious condition.

Detroit firefighters and police officers were called to the scene. No additional information was revealed.

The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, fire that left four people injured in Detroit. (WDIV)

