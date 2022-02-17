Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here

The latest snow models show most of Metro Detroit getting between 5 and 8 inches of snow on Thursday.

The big concern is the potential for 0.75″ to 1.00″ of rain, and associated flooding. A cold front passes through the area late at night and the temperatures dip.

A Winter Storm Warning begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to expire at 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. All snow should end by midnight Thursday night.

Some schools are already declaring Thursday a snow day -- or virtual day. Track school closings here.

