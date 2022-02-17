48º

Nightside Report Feb. 16, 2022: Updated snow models, timeline and ice impact for latest winter storm; Search is on for customer at local bar who unknowingly won $1.7M

Here are tonight’s top stories

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Feb. 17-18, 2022. (WDIV)

Winter storm warning Thursday in Metro Detroit: Updated snow models, timeline, ice impact

DETROIT – Everything seems to be falling into place with the approaching winter storm. Brandon had a great handle on things this morning, and this update will fine tune the details based upon new high-resolution computer model data that has come in this afternoon.

Let’s break this down into bite-size chunks so you get what you need itemized and easy to find, and in the order that they will occur.

View the full report here.

Search is on for customer at Lake Orion bar after he unknowingly wins $1.7M

A local bar is excitedly trying to find a favorite customer. They want to let him know that the lottery ticket he purchased and stuck in his pocket without looking at it last Friday (Feb.11) just made him a millionaire.

Many of us dream of winning the lottery. Did you ever worry you might win a jackpot but then somehow lose the winning ticket?

Read more here.

🏥Michigan reports 4,271 new COVID cases, 312 deaths -- average of 2,136 cases per day

Extended interview with Oxford school shooting victim Tate Myre’s father: ‘The worst day of our lives’

The father of Tate Myre, one of the four students killed during the Oxford school shooting, is opening up about the loss his family has experienced.

Tate Myre, 16, has been described as a leader, an awesome friend and a great brother. His life was cut short when police say a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at the school. Tate Myre’s father is working to ensure his son’s legacy will live on.

William “Buck” Myre spoke to Local 4 about the loss and shared how his family is trying to move through the heartbreak to bring good to others.

Learn more here.

🌨️Winter storm in Southeast Michigan on Thursday: 5-8 inches of snow, but possibly more. Oh, and ice!

Pinckney Olympian Jake Vedder returns, surprises snowboarders at Mt. Brighton

Snowboard Cross Olympian and Pinckney’s own Jake Vedder placed sixth in the Olympic Games. Now he is back, hoping to inspire the next generation.

Vedder grew up at Mt. Brighton and started skiing at two years old and snowboarding at age five. During his sophomore year in high school, he also won states, so this moment is a homecoming for him in more ways than one.

Vedder is back in Michigan with a lot of new Team USA Olympic gear and a little bit of jet lag.

Read the report here.

Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan football

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football have agreed to a “reworked” contract extension to keep him in Ann Arbor through at least 2026.

“The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season,” University of Michigan announced in a statement.

Learn more here.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

