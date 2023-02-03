Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here

Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit.

Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.

Only two schools on our radar were closed as of 6:52 a.m. Still, you can track updated closures from your school district below, just in case.

