An Oakland County intersection was the most dangerous in Michigan last year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - An Oakland County intersection topped the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year.

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads in Southfield moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.

VIEW: Most dangerous intersections in 2017

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections based on the number of car crashes last year.

Macomb County has eight of the worst intersections, Oakland County has seven, Wayne County has four and Washtenaw County has one.

Below is the list of the 20 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield

Crashes: 145, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

2. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield

Crashes: 144, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

3. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 141, Crashes w/ injuries: 12

4. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

Crashes: 138, Crashes w/ injuries: 9

5. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

Crashes: 129, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

6. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line

Crashes: 126, Crashes w/ injuries: 27

7. Telegraph Road at Schoolcraft Road in Redford Township

Crashes: 125, Crashes w/ injuries: 15

8. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 123, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

9. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights

Crashes: 116, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

10. I-75 at M-59 in Auburn Hills

Crashes: 115, Crashes w/ injuries: 30

11. Joy Road at Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Crashes: 99, Crashes w/ injuries: 26

12. Hall Road/M-59 at Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township

Crashes: 99, Crashes w/ injuries: 18

13. I-75 at 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights

Crashes: 96, Crashes w/ injuries: 17

14. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 95, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

15. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound Road in Sterling Heights

​​​​​​​Crashes: 94, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

16. Big Beaver Road at Rochester Road in Troy

​​​​​​​Crashes: 92, Crashes w/ injuries: 27

17. Ford Road at Lilley Road in Canton Township

​​​​​​​Crashes: 91, Crashes w/ injuries: 25

18. 11 Mile Road at Gratiot Avenue E. in Roseville

​​​​​​​Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 31

19. Hall Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Utica

​​​​​​​Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

20. 8 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue in Detroit

​​​​​​​Crashes: 87, Crashes w/ injuries: 10

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.