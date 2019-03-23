ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 22, 2019

Northern lights could be visible in Michigan

Michiganders could be in for a treat this weekend. Thanks to a solar flare on the surface of the sun this week, a geomagnetic storm could be visible in the skies over parts of Michigan this weekend.

Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan tonight: Best times, how to see them

A stabbing at a Mt. Clemens YMCA led to a police chase through Macomb County. Read more.

Elon Musk paid a surprise visit to a Flint school and gave every student a laptop. Learn more.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer rescued a man after a kayak capsized on Lake Erie. Read more.

Faith-based adoption agencies that are paid by the state of Michigan will no longer be able to turn away LGBT couples or individuals because of religious objection. Learn more.

Dog rescue

Eight Spanish hunting dogs have a new chance at life 4,000 miles away after a Metro Detroit veterinarian rescued them.

Missing woman

The family of a legally blind Detroit woman who went to Peru in December and never returned is turning to the U.S. government for help.

Carla Valpeoz, 35, was vacationing when she disappeared. Her brother, Carlos Valpeoz has traveled to Peru to look for his sister and call attention to the fact she is missing.

Taylor corruptions raid

On Friday, the FBI confirmed $206,493 was seized by the agency Feb. 19 from Taylor mayor, Richard Sollars as part of a corruption raid.

In February, the FBI raided Taylor City Hall and Sollars' home as part of a corruption probe. FBI agents collected evidence at City Hall and the mayor's house.

Macomb County water

Diesel fuel is causing a sheen in Macomb County water, but officials don't know the source of the fuel.

The fuel is getting into the Red Run and flowing to the Clinton River. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said people noticed the sheen last weekend, but it isn't the first time the issue has occurred. Miller said it has happened multiple times since 2016.

