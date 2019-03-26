ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 25, 2019

Fired doctors claim Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care

Two fired heart doctors are alleging in a lawsuit that the Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care, saying patients died as the hospital tried to save money.

Dr. Maheer Elder and Dr. Amir Khaki are suing the DMC, its CEOs and the foreign for-profit company, Tenent, which owns the hospital, claiming they were fired for raising concerns about the claims.

Fired doctors claim Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A missing Michigan woman was found dead in Wisconsin. Read more.

Sterling Heights picked the final five name options for 'Golden Corridor Icon.' Learn more.

Cyberbullying will become a crime in Michigan this week. Read more.

Average gas prices statewide have gone up about 12 cents. Learn more.

Be informed

Detroit Vs Everybody

The Detroit Vs Everybody store at the Eastern Market was targeted by thieves and their every move was caught on camera.

Police say they stole more than $60,000 worth of merchandise. The Detroit Vs Everybody brand is all over the Motor City.

READ MORE

Active Shooter Alert

On Monday afternoon, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel issued a statement to the campus community regarding the active shooter alert the school issued on March 16.

LEARN MORE

Altercation with DPD

An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband are accused of assaulting Detroit police officers at a hotel, but they claim the opposite is true.

On Monday, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were back in Detroit to be charged in connection with the altercation that took place earlier this month at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

READ MORE

Unclutter Your Life

Aarssen is a mother of three who turned her personal struggle with clutter into a successful career. From her home just outside of Windsor, Aarssen produces the "Clutterbug" podcast, shoots videos for her popular YouTube channel and has written three books on organizing.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.