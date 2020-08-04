60-year-old man charged in premeditated murder of woman found ‘badly burned’ in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in the killing of a professional poker player in Michigan.

Susie Zhao, 33, was found dead last month at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Center. Jeffery Morris, 60, was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday.

Morris was hospitalized on Tuesday after having a medical issue earlier in the day. He has been charged with the premeditated murder of Zhao. Zhao’s burned remains were found on July 13.

Zhao was a professional poker player living in L.A., investigators had to consider if that had anything to do with her murder. Sources told the Defenders that poker was likely not a factor.

Sources said when life got difficult for Zhao, it was common for her to come home to her mother’s house in the Waterford area.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, it was revealed that Morris has a long history of violent crimes.

The night before Zhao’s remains were found, sources said Zhao met Morris at an area motel. It is believed that Zhao’s cell records put Morris on investigator’s radar.

White Lake Township police and an FBI task force tracked Morris and arrested him last Friday.

A husband and wife in Pontiac said they felt bad for Morris and took him in, but said he was violent so they kicked him out.

