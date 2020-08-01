60-year-old Pontiac man arrested in connection with murder of professional poker player

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Saturday, police released more details about the arrest made in connection with the murder of Waterford Township resident Susie Zhao.

The 33-year-old professional poker player’s body was found badly burned July 13 near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area.

Police say the man in custody is a 60-year-old Pontiac resident. The case will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in the next couple days for review.