60-year-old Pontiac man arrested in connection with murder of professional poker player

Susie Zhao's body found badly burned

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Crime, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Waterford Township, Murder, Police, Susie Zhao, Arrest, Homicide
The body of Susie Zhao, 33, from Waterford Township was identified on July 20, 2020 after remains were discovered near a park in White Lake Township on July 13. Police are asking anyone who say Zhao on July 11 to contact them immediately. Photo provided by the White Lake Township Police Department. (WDIV)

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Saturday, police released more details about the arrest made in connection with the murder of Waterford Township resident Susie Zhao.

The 33-year-old professional poker player’s body was found badly burned July 13 near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area.

Police say the man in custody is a 60-year-old Pontiac resident. The case will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in the next couple days for review.

