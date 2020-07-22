Police identify ‘badly burned’ body in White Lake Township as 33-year-old Waterford Township woman

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified burnt remains of a female found near a park on July 13 as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.

Zhao, 33, was reportedly a professional gambler.

A citizen discovered the “badly burned” remains of a female body around 8 a.m. on July 13 near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area at Maceday Lake and Cross roads, officials said. Police identified the body as Zhao one week after she was found.

Autopsy and toxicology results from the Oakland County Medical Examiner are still pending, so the cause of death is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Zhao between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 11 to immediately contact White Lake Police Lieutenant Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404, ext. 2381.

The FBI are now involved in this ongoing investigation.

MORE: Michigan News