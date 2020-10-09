Person of interest being questioned in Warren double murder case, sources say

WARREN, Mich. – A person of interest has been brought in for questioning in connection with the Warren double murder case, sources told Local 4.

Warren police found the bodies of Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend, Isis Rimson, on Oct. 1 inside a home on Oits Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads.

Officers were at the house to notify Rimson that her boyfriend, Tai’raz’s father, had been found dead in a burning car on Detroit’s west side.

Police found Tai’raz, 6, and Rimson, 28, dead inside the home when nobody answered the door, according to authorities.

Tai’raz Moore (WDIV)

Isis Rimson

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed Tai’raz and Rimson were led down to the basement of the home. Both were shot execution style, according to authorities.

Dwyer has called the crime “evil” and “senseless,” but until Friday, police hadn’t followed up on any solid leads in the case. Dwyer confirmed his department executed a search warrant with Detroit and federal authorities on Friday morning.

The person of interest is being questioned, but is not under arrest at this time, sources said.

“My baby,” Rimson’s mother, Derlanda Farmer, said during an interview with Local 4. “That was my baby girl. She had a daughter.”

Detroit rapper Trick Trick put up $6,000 in reward money to help catch the killers. Detroit Pastor Welton Smith matched that donation on Wednesday.

“Trick Trick -- he can’t do it by himself,” Smith said. “The church and community can come together.”

Click here to visit Farmer’s fundraiser.

Double murder linked to Detroit car fire

The body of Tai’rez’s father had been found 11 miles away inside a burning car on Detroit’s east side, police said. After he was identified, Detroit police asked Warren officers to go to the home to notify the man’s family.

That’s when Warren police discovered the bodies at the Warren home, according to officials.

“The execution-style killing of a 6-year-old boy is truly evil, unthinkable and senseless, and shows no regard for life,” Dwyer said. “Only monsters or God-less creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute a child.”

Tai’rez’s grandmother started a GoFundMe page, saying her grandson “was a vibrant little boy who loved to tease and laugh. He will be dearly missed. Our hearts are broken and souls empty without him.”

Detectives are spanning out to try to learn more about the case and identify possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Previous stories: