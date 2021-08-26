Partly Cloudy icon
‘It’s discouraging’ -- Mayor Mike Duggan responds to FBI raid on Detroit City Hall

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan said it was discouraging that the FBI has been investigating his top three allies on the Detroit City Council in a corruption probe.

The FBI served search warrants on the homes of councilmembers Janee Ayers and Scott Benson.

Duggan said the FBI hasn’t briefed him, but he pointed to an on-going corruption issue involving tow companies, stolen cars, city officials and a lot of money changing hands.

Sources have told the Local 4 Defenders that towing is just the top of the iceberg and there is much more going on. Sources claim the FBI is interest in a massive city contract awarded last year and another investigation involving zoning and billboards.

Councilmember Andre Spivey has already been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.

“This just isn’t good for the city,” Duggan said.

