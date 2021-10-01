2 Detroit police officers suspended without pay in separate incidents

DETROIT – Two officers with the Detroit Police Department have been suspended without pay.
Officer Otis Funches Jr. was arrested Aug. 26 in Taylor and charged in connection with a vicious attack on his girlfriend. According to the Taylor Police Department, the woman was choked until she was unconscious.
Funches was charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm, misdemeanor domestic violence and interfering with a crime report for allegedly taking his girlfriend’s cellphone so she could not call police for help.
The alleged victim is also a Detroit Police Officer.
Additionally, a veteran Detroit police sergeant working at the Detroit Detention Center was allegedly able to get cash out of a bond kiosk like an ATM in the jail lobby. Sources claim the amount stolen is $30,000.
Detroit police chief James White said the sergeant made the decision to retire in lue of termination.
