Detroit police chief calls for sweeping changes amid ongoing towing scandal

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White said sweeping changes are needed after two of his officers were charged by federal officials in the ongoing towing scandal.

The corruption investigation has involved two Detroit City Council members and two Detroit police officials who have been charged in a bribery scheme.

“It’s frustrating. There are a number of issues. A number of components to it. Our community deserves a transparent process that they can trust,” White said.

White made his first public comments since two more Detroit police officers were arrested and charged for allegedly taking bribes, cars, and free car repairs from the owner of a towing company.

White oversaw the department’s towing process when he was assistant chief. He is now calling for sweeping changes. He called the allegations themselves overwhelmingly disappointing.

