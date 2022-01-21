Police: Housekeeper stole items totaling $570K from homes in several Metro Detroit communities

A housekeeper is accused of stealing from families in several Metro Detroit communities including Grosse Pointe, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield and Birmingham. Debra Stein was a victim of the theft and said the feeling of being violated is overwhelming. It’s a feeling she shares with more than 20 families.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A housekeeper is accused of stealing from families in several Metro Detroit communities including Grosse Pointe, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield and Birmingham.

Debra Stein was a victim of the theft and said the feeling of being violated is overwhelming. It’s a feeling she shares with more than 20 families.

“She was like family. She worked for us for 10 years,” Stein said.

Beata Tarnawska, 39, of West Bloomfield, was arrested Thursday (Jan. 20) in connection with an investigation that began Oct. 20, police said.

When West Bloomfield detectives searched Tarnawska’s home, they found several items that appeared to have been stolen, they said.

Tarnawska stole cash, coins, luxury watches and jewelry from homes in Oakland County, detectives said. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be over $571,000.

“It wasn’t about the money. She made six figures from all of us 25 families, charging top dollar, and we paid her,” Stein said.

Police said Tarnawska would go into safes and crawl spaces to find items to steal.

Police believe there might be additional victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bloomfield Investigations Division at 248-975-8960.