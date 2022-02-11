Detroit police work to protect children by getting illegal guns off the streets

Police in Detroit have been working to get illegal guns off the streets. Just days ago in Detroit a 2-year-old found an unsecured handgun in a home and was shot.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit have been working to get illegal guns off the streets.

Just days ago in Detroit a 2-year-old found an unsecured handgun in a home and was shot.

“Another tragic story involving a child, one of Detroit’s babies,” Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Detroit police are targeting illegal guns in Detroit and there are some examples in the 9th precinct on the city’s east side.

Just this week the precinct’s cease fire unit seized three illegal handguns, an AR-15 and fully loaded magazines.

Former Detroit police chief and law enforcement expert Ike McKinnon says these are truly life saving gun seizures.

“As we’ve seen, the weapons that have been found in homes that have injured kids, kill kids, you know, there’s a potential danger there,” McKinnon said. “Any weapon that they remove from the street is potentially a life saver.”

Day after day, Detroit police are taking the illegal guns off people. Three guns were found inside a car’s hallowed out door during a traffic stop on Feb. 3. A traffic stop on Jan. 28 netted cash, drugs and a weapon.

Ad

Complete Local 4 Defenders coverage