Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell's memorial and funeral plans revealed

DETROIT - Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

He spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Dingell was in hospice care.

Full coverage: John Dingell

Funeral arrangements have been set. A visitation will be open to the public Monday at 11 a.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

A funeral Mass will be open to the public Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Dingell, who served in the Army during World War II, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia after a second funeral service Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Remembering Army veteran, former Michigan Rep. John Dingell

His fingerprints were on some of America's most notable pieces of legislation and some of the country's biggest moments. Despite this, he was never unapproachable. Those who have run into him at events, such as the Mackinac Policy Conference, know this to be true.

Deb Muchmore said she sat down with Dingell in the lobby of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island and he spoke to her for hours.

"I'll never forget that," Muchmore said. "He talked about everything that was on his mind, everything from world politics to the things he loved most about Michigan."

Dingell worked at Capitol Hill as a House page from 1938 to 1943. During this period, he saw countless historical moments, such as when President Franklin Roosevelt declared war the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed and when British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressed Congress.

"He came the day after Christmas," Dingell said. "The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on the seventh and, on the eighth, Roosevelt came and declared war and, on the 26th, Churchill came and addressed the Congress. He was a giant."

More stories like these are expected to become public as family, friends, colleagues and constituents pay their respects to the longest-serving member of Congress.

During his tenure, Dingell served alongside 2,453 different U.S. representatives.

RELATED: Memorials pour in from politicians after former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.