In heartfelt Facebook post, Debbie Dingell shares details of husband's final days

DETROIT - On Saturday morning, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell posted a message on Facebook describing the final days of her husband, John Dingell, who died Thursday night at the age of 92.

John Dingell was the longest serving member of Congress on record. He represented Michigan for 59 years.

After his retirement, Debbie Dingell succeeded her husband and now represents Michigan's 12th Congressional District, carrying on the family's longstanding legacy in Michigan politics.

John Dingell was 55 and Debbie Dingell was 27 when they met. He would often refer to his wife as "the lovely Deborah."

"I was so blessed to have this incredible love affair for so many years," Debbie Dingell wrote.

In her post, Dingell also noted that her husband spoke with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in his last 24 hours.

You can read the full post below.

Details on the funeral mass and burial for John Dingell were released Friday.

Watch the obituary here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.