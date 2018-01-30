John Engler to be named Michigan State University interim president

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Business Roundtable President and former Michigan Gov. John Engler participates in a news conference as part of a 'Day of Action for Immigration Reform' at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce July 9, 2014 in Washington, DC.…

DETROIT - Former Michigan governor John Engler will be named interim president of Michigan State University during Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting, two sources confirmed with ClickOnDetroit and Local 4.

Last week the Board said Bill Beekman assumed the position after Lou Anna K. Simon's resignation. Simon resigned as the school deals with fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. Athletic director Mark Hollis resigned Friday morning.

The Board said Beekman's role would be temporary as they conduct a national search for a new president.

Meanwhile, the board has invited an outside entity to investigate university policies and culture.

Engler is a Michigan State alum who served as the state's 46th governor from 1991 to 2003.

Michigan AG investigates MSU's handling of Nassar case

Over the weekend, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said he will lead his investigation into the way the university handled the Nassar case.

Schuette described the team he has assembled to lead the investigation, including a special prosecutor and the Michigan State Police, and said there will be a public report when the investigation is completed.

“We will meet with every victim," Schuette said.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

He said Saturday that he didn't need advice about how to handle the investigation from the board because of their conduct during the situation.

“This will be done right. Period," Schuette said. "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits."

MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.