Man critically injured in Detroit crash at intersection of Gratiot and Seven Mile

DETROIT – A man was critically injured in a crash on Detroit’s east side at the intersection of Gratiot and Seven Mile Sunday.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene of the crash Sunday. A GMC Yukon involved in the crash was spotted on its side at a Church’s Chicken parking lot.

Original Story: Crash closes part of 7 Mile and Gratiot in Detroit

Police say at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Gratiot and Seven Mile a 31-year-old man driving the GMC Yukon disregarded the red signal at the intersection of Gratiot and Seven Mile. The driver struck a Chevy Impala driven by a 21-year-old woman.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and injured. Police say the woman is in temporary serious condition.