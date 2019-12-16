Detroit police find possible noose hanging over front desk of 11th Precinct

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after a possible noose was found hanging over the front desk of the 11th Precinct on the city’s east side.

Police are working to determine if it is a noose, electrical wire or something else.

Officials said the lobby is closed to the public due to renovations.

On Friday, a general service worker was removing ceiling tiles from the lobby and saw the loop hanging from a rafter, according to authorities.

A possible noose found Dec. 13, 2019, at the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct.

The object was left there and officers saw it hanging from the rafters when they came in the next day, police said.

An officer took a picture and posted it on social media.

A supervisor cut the object down and authorities launched an investigation, officials said.

“We immediately started the investigation,” Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant said. “I don’t know if it’s a racial issue or deliberate. We don’t believe someone came into the building, which is manned 24/7, and put it up in the ceiling only for it to be found later.”

