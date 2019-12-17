Ford plans to create 3,000 jobs, invest $1.45 billion at 2 Metro Detroit plants

WAYNE, Mich. – Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $1.45 billion into its Dearborn and Wayne assembly plants, creating 3,000 jobs.

The Dearborn plant will get about 300 new jobs to help build the F-150, while Wayne will get 2,700 new jobs over the next three years.

The new Ford Bronco and a new Ford Ranger will be built in Wayne.

The investment will also go toward a new modification center to support autonomous vehicles and other vehicles.

Hiring will begin next year.

Wayne city officials hope the increase in jobs will benefit businesses.

“It will bring an influx lot of people that will patronize our businesses, will patronize our downtown,” said Lisa Nocerini, Wayne city manager.

UAW President Rory Gamble said this is a “direct result” of the 2019 collective bargaining process between the union and Ford.

“The UAW is proud of Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in Michigan,” said. “This is a direct result of the 2019 collective bargaining process, providing additional jobs – and job security – for UAW members in Southeast Michigan."

In the 2019 UAW-Ford contract, Ford pledged to invest $6 billion in its U.S. factories, creating or retaining 8,500 jobs.

The Ford Bronco, meanwhile, will be revealed in the spring of 2020.