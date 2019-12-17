Search for shooter continues more than year after woman killed by masked man in Detroit

DETROIT – A family is still asking for answers more than a year after a woman was shot to death on Detroit’s east side during an attempted carjacking.

Kendra Simpson, 29, was killed Aug. 22, 2018. She leaves behind a daughter, who is now 12.

According to her family, a friend and two other people picked Simpson up from her job at Chrysler about 1 a.m. in her 2010 silver Buick Lacrosse. The group drove to 14400 Elmdale Street.

At about 1:40 a.m., a black Crown Victoria pulled up behind the vehicle Simpson was in and blocked them in the driveway. A masked man wearing all black got out of the Crown Victoria and opened fire on the Lacrosse with a long gun.

Simpson was struck and killed.

“She was found face down in the alley with four gunshot wounds to her back and two to the back of her thighs,” said Karen Simpson, Kendra Simpson’s mother.

The others who were in the car fled the scene.

“Whoever the three people were, they left her. They got out of the car and were able to be mobile and ran off,” Karen Simpson said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.